Pericles is a four player ‘sandbox’ design in the Great Statesmen Series that covers the period from 460BC to 400BC. The players each represent one of two Athenian or Spartan factions working together to overcome their enemies while also gaining prestige. The game has a political and a war phase. During the war phase the players are US versus THEM. During the Political Phase it is ME versus YOU (Athenian faction versus Athenian faction and Spartan king versus Spartan king).

-Grant