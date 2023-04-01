North Africa (Standard Combat Series) covers all of the fighting in the Western Desert from the beginning of Operation Compass until the final battles at El Alamein. This is the award-winning Operational Combat Series monster game DAK in a tighter, faster-playing SCS format.

North Africa takes one map that extended into Egypt from the original DAK format and cuts numerous unit counters and markers not needed in the SCS format. The game uses a unique activation system tied to Supply Units, which must be saved up to create large-scale offensives. Supply is scarce enough to make tracking easy and naturally is central to this critically important aspect of North African warfare.

-Grant