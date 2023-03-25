Crusade and Revolution: The Spanish Civil War, 1936-1939 is a card-driven point-to-point movement strategic-operational wargame that covers all the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939). Its rules are based on Ted Raicer’s Paths of Glory.

Each player takes command of one of the sides (Nationalist or Republican), and looks after all the aspects that involve a war: mobilization, recruitment, movement of troops, offensives, construction of defenses… There are also historical events that must be taken into consideration, as the foreign military aid, international policy, change of Republican Government, etc.

-Grant