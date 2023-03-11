Several months ago, we became aware of a new enterprise that makes very interesting and functional counter/component trays for games, including wargames, called Cube4me. They have 84 different sets tailored for specific wargames and we own a few of these sets and they are fantastic.
If you are interested in their wares, you can visit their website at https://cube4me.com/product-category/wargames-sets/
-Grant
Ha! I just finished watching Beautiful Wargames. Nice. I scrolled back to see what you said about those counter trays. Cube4Me. I go look, very cool stuff. I ordered a few things and by the time I came back here and reloaded the PlayersAid page, your Cube4Me review had been posted in the meantime.
We are calculating like that. Once we discussed on the update I figured I should put that video up here on the blog.
