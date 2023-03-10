The February 2023 Monthly Debrief Video saw us discussing the most beautiful wargames, including their boards, cards and other components. These games still have to be good games but they have outstanding components and we believe that great production aids in creating a great game.

Also as usual, we covered the games we played in February and discussed what we are planning to play and cover during February.

We will remind you here that we are fortunate to be continuing our relationship with Noble Knight Games as the sponsor for our Monthly Debrief Video series. In case you don’t know, they specialize in hard to find games but also carry all the new releases. But what makes them truly unique is that you can find some of the rarest games, out of print games, hand made games, imported games from overseas, etc. Thanks to them for their sponsorship and we hope that you will consider them first when looking for the games we cover.

-Grant