While attending WBC 2022, we had the opportunity to play an in-design game from Dan Bullock called Blood & Treasure. By the name, you might think this game is a swashbuckling pirate game but it takes place during the Afghanistan War as private contractors are vying to claim open military contracts to fulfill. The game is unique and decidedly pessimistic about the war in Afghanistan but it was a very interesting game and all who played enjoyed the theme, mechanics and eye opening experience that it created. As of yet, the game doesn’t have a publisher but we hope it can find a home as we will definitely be interested in playing it again in the future.

-Grant