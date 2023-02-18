While attending WBC 2022, we had the opportunity to play an in-design game from Dan Bullock called Blood & Treasure. By the name, you might think this game is a swashbuckling pirate game but it takes place during the Afghanistan War as private contractors are vying to claim open military contracts to fulfill. The game is unique and decidedly pessimistic about the war in Afghanistan but it was a very interesting game and all who played enjoyed the theme, mechanics and eye opening experience that it created. As of yet, the game doesn’t have a publisher but we hope it can find a home as we will definitely be interested in playing it again in the future.
Maybe kickstarter!?
Perfect. My comment to a CO
Brilliant. I want to see this out there!
Games can be made available in free PnP and for-$ physical format next to each other just fine.
I used to doubt that making any PnP available would help sales of the physical item, but apparently it does (or at least, doesn’t hurt).
Case in point, District Commander Maracas which has been available for free PnP from my website for a long time, but physical copies still sell.
Of course, the free version is the one with my original artwork (which I suppose could be described as “schematic”), and sales are in low double digits, but anyway….
