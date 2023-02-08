The January 2023 Monthly Debrief Video saw us discussing the games we really WANT to play. These are not considered Shelf of Shame games but just games we have not had the chance the play but really want to either because the designs look interesting, are designed by great designers like Brian Train and Ted Raicer or are on interesting subjects. It was a quite an interesting list and contained some lesser covered games in the hobby.

Also as usual, we covered the games we played in January, which was quite a few, and discussed what we are planning to play and cover during February.

We will remind you here that we are fortunate to be continuing our relationship with Noble Knight Games as the sponsor for our Monthly Debrief Video series. In case you don’t know, they specialize in hard to find games but also carry all the new releases. But what makes them truly unique is that you can find some of the rarest games, out of print games, hand made games, imported games from overseas, etc. Thanks to them for their sponsorship and we hope that you will consider them first when looking for the games we cover.

-Grant