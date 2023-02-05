This past year, we had the opportunity to play a few small format wargames from a new publisher to us in The Historical Game Company. We played one of their new games on a never before gamed subject that I am aware of in the Fort Jefferson Attack Game designed by Steve Kling. The game is a low to moderate complexity tactical game covering the Chickasaw attack on Fort Jefferson during the American Revolutionary War on the frontier of Illinois. The game takes about 90 minutes to play. One player commands the Americans and their allies, and the other player commands the Chickasaws.

-Grant