Imperial Tide is a 2-player strategic level war game covering the entire Great War in just one evening. It is based on the “Pacific Tide” game system and features card-driven mechanics and a simple system that allows for multiple decisions by both players. Players will control Army/Naval Groups represented by strength points for maneuver and control of map areas. The game also includes a “bot” for solitaire play.

We posted an interview with the designer Gregory M. Smith on the blog and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/05/11/interview-with-gregory-m-smith-designer-of-imperial-tide-the-great-war-1914-1918-from-compass-games/

