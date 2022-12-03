Napoléon 1815 is the third installment in The Conquerors, a series devoted to the great strategists of history. Following on from Napoléon 1806 and Napoléon 1807, Napoléon 1815 brings its own unique challenges to this well-tried and highly acclaimed campaign system.

For up to three players, assume the role of Napoleon, Wellington, or Blucher, making the key decisions that will determine the fate of Europe. As Napoleon, will you adopt your own version of his “strategy of the central position,” driving a wedge between the enemy armies and then annihilating each of them in turn? Or perhaps you will choose a different course, or find that change is forced upon you?

We also published an interview with the designer Denis Sauvage and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/05/05/interview-with-denis-sauvage-designer-of-napoleon-1815-from-shakos-currently-on-kickstarter/

