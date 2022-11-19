Wars of Religion, France 1562-1598 covers a civil war that raged across the kingdom of France, involving all neighboring countries. It pitted the last kings of the Valois line, the Protestant Huguenots and the Ultracatholics League. Part diplomacy game, part wargame, Wars of Religion let you remake history.

Each turn, you will use your supporters at court to improve your position in the kingdom. Then you will try to solve the struggle on the battlefield. You have six turns to prove that God is on your side.

-Grant