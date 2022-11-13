Roman Disaster at Teutoburg is Vol II in the C3i Good to Go Series from RBM Studio. These simple solitaire mini-dice rolling games are fitted to be played in small spaces (on a kitchen table, a hotel room, on a train or plane) in less than 20 to 30 minutes. They illustrate an historical action but they are not a simulation. The purpose of these games is to challenge the player to make the right decisions while having a quick and fun game.

Designed by Pascal Toupy, Roman Disaster at Teutoburg is a bonus stand-alone solitaire game inside C3i Magazine Nr35 published by RBM Studio.

-Grant