The October 2022 Monthly Debrief Video saw us discussing our favorite war movies. There are so many great war movies out there that have formed my thoughts on war over the years and unfortunately we didn’t list all of them but had a great discussion with many important movies discussed.

Also as usual, we covered the games we played in October and discussed what we are planning to play and cover during November.

We will remind you here that we are fortunate to be continuing our relationship with Noble Knight Games as the sponsor for our Monthly Debrief Video series. In case you don’t know, they specialize in hard to find games but also carry all the new releases. But what makes them truly unique is that you can find some of the rarest games, out of print games, hand made games, imported games from overseas, etc. Thanks to them for their sponsorship and we hope that you will consider them first when looking for the games we cover.

-Grant