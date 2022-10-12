Earlier this week, we hit a major milestone here at The Players’ Aid with our 2,000th post being published! We started in April 2016, so it took about 79 months or 6 1/2 years to get to this point, but we made it. That means that we have posted an average of 25 times per month! Astonishing. And to celebrate this milestone, we are giving away two things, including an unopened shrink wrapped copy of Border States from Shakos and a $50 gift code to Noble Knight Games.

To enter, all you have to do is sign up to follow our blog. You have two options to sign up. Either following with your WordPress.com Account or through your email address. All those already following the blog (a total of 1,318 of you) will be entered into the random drawing as well so you don’t have to do anything if you have already taken the plunge and are following us. I will draw the winner on Wednesday, October 26th and contact you via email or by other means. With two names being drawn, the first name drawn will have first choice of which of the giveaway items they are interested in, either the unopened game or the $50 gift code. Then what is left will go to the second winner.

I want to thank both Jess and Dan from Noble Knight Games for their generous gift of the $50 gift code for this giveaway as well as for their sponsorship of our Monthly Video Debrief Series. They are a great company and we are pleased to be associated with them here at The Players’ Aid!

Finally, I want to thank each and everyone of you who read the blog regularly. I try to make sure we have at least 2-3 written pieces per week as well as video unboxings and reviews on the weekend. Please continue to read, comment and share our content as it helps keep me going. I truly love doing what we do and find great solace and relaxation in writing for the blog, even though I am busy with work, family and church commitments. Thank you.

-Grant