One of the best wargame magazines on the market is C3i Magazine from RBM Studio and here we unboxed issue #35 which features Mark Herman’s Burma: The Forgotten War, 1943-1944, a child of the Empire of the Sun system and companion to #30’s South Pacific. Includes an 11×17″ map 69 counters and 48 Playing Cards. The magazine also included articles on other board games such as Atlantic Chase, Flying Colors, Kontact Now: Red Eclipse, Normandy ’44, Kursk and more! There are also inserts for SPQR (LAKE TRASIMENE), Labyrinth, and others. The magazine also includes a BONUS standalone solitaire game, ROMAN DISASTER AT TEUTOBURG!

If you are interested in C3i Magazine #35, you can order a copy for $45.00 from the following link: https://c3iopscenter.com/rbm-studio-store/C3i-Magazine-Nr-35-p462453028

-Grant