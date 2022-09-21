The August 2022 Monthly Debrief Video saw us discussing the many designs of Mark Herman. We didn’t discuss every game that he has ever designed, but those that we have experience with and enjoyed.

Also as usual, we covered the games we played in August and discussed what we are planning to play and cover during September. We also briefly covered our trip to Gen Con 2022.

We will remind here that we are fortunate to be continuing our relationship with Noble Knight Games as the sponsor for our Monthly Debrief Video series. In case you don’t know, they specialize in hard to find games but also carry all the new releases, but what makes them unique is that you can find some of the rarest games, out of print games, hand made games, imported games from overseas, etc. Thanks to them for their sponsorship and we hope that you will consider them first when looking for the games we cover.

