Fire in the Sky is a 2-player game of strategic rivalry and tactical responsiveness set during the Pacific War in World War II, which stretched between the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941 and Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. During 16 phase-based turns, players will attempt to conduct successful attacks on your opponent’s units, break loose from the sea siege and outsmart your enemy. The game has a very interesting economic aspect that is tied to supply where players will have to spend their transportation points wisely and supply units with oil or they will be combat ineffective and nothing more than sitting ducks on the waves of the ocean.

-Grant