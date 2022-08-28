While attending Buckeye Game Fest in Columbus, Ohio in April this year, we held a few COIN Series Teach & Play Events in the War Room. I taught Liberty or Death twice while Alexander taught Cuba Libre twice. After the first event, we sat down with some of the players (Ed, Russ and Bill) to discuss the game and their experience.
After this experience, I wrote a post on the blog giving some advice about teaching the COIN Series to new players and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/04/15/secrets-to-teaching-the-coin-series-from-gmt-games-a-guide-to-making-the-process-seamless-and-getting-your-players-to-enjoy-the-system/
-Grant
So, I was one of those total newbies that played in the Saturday BGF Cuba Libre session. Never played a COIN game until then, but have been playing wargames since the late 60’s – including the old power-politics games that SPI created (like Russian Civil War) which are probably a genesis point for COIN albeit sans the CDG and variable initiative mechanism/engine which is a hallmark of the COIN game system. First, let me thank Alexander for the game opportunity. During play, I gained some insights into COIN’s multi-dimensional mechanical strategy. Unfortunately, the game ended too quickly to allow me to hone what I think I was learning into a coherent actionable strategy. But it was enough of a playing experience to have made a determination that COIN is not the type of game that I like to play anymore or acquire to play in the future. COIN is not my gaming taste.
And that is alright. Every game is not for everyone. Thanks for playing.
Thanks Grant
I think the teaching and coaching initiatives by you and Alex are awesome. I’ve benefiTed from your posted videos on that front too. Keep up the great work and truly appreciate all your collective time and efforts on YouTube reviews and musings, etc.
Best Neil Dittmer Highlands Ranch CO
Thanks Mike. Glad you benefit from the content. It’s made with passion and live of wargaming.
