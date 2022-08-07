Hellenes: Campaigns of the Peloponnesian War is a two-player block game that deals with the titanic struggle between the city-state of Athens and Sparta during the Peloponnesian Wars fought between 431 and 404 BC. As a block wargame, the units are represented by blocks that provide a strong fog-of-war element as players will not know the strength of their opponent until they attack or are attacked.

One of the most fascinating elements of the Peloponnesian War is the asymmetry between the combatants: the city-state of Athens with the most powerful navy in the world (the navy which defeated the Persians at Salamis in 480 B.C.), and Sparta with their elite hoplite corps. Athens is the dominant naval power; Sparta is the dominant land power. To be victorious in Hellenes, each player must use their wits and play to their advantages to out-maneuver their opponent.

-Grant