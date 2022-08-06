Barbarossa: Army Group Center, 1941 is a very popular hex and counter wargame series GMT Games that covers the initial months of the invasion of the USSR by the German Wehrmacht. This 2nd Edition cleans up known errata but makes this game available again as it has been long out of print. There are volumes covering the different spearheads but this volume covers Army Group Center and their drive on Minsk. The scale of the units are battalions through divisions, hexes are about 5 miles, and turns consist of two days. The system encompasses a total of five other games: Barbarossa: Army Group North, Barbarossa: Army Group South, Barbarossa: Kiev to Rostov and Barbarossa: Crimea.

The game is available from Noble Knight Games at the following link: https://www.nobleknight.com/P/2147922938/Barbarossa—Army-Group-South-1941-2nd-Edition

-Grant