Conquest & Consequence brings the Triumph & Tragedy system to the Pacific/East Asia theater during the same 1936-1945 time period. Like T&T, it is designed for three players, maintaining the three-sided dynamic that adds so much variety and intrigue to the system. The game uses hidden blocks to represent units on the board and the players will use multi-use cards to build their economy, recruit additional combat units, move those units across the board and also attempt to influence neutral countries to their cause in order to gain their population and resources to assist in their war efforts.

We played the game with a new friend Ryan from Fort Wayne, Indiana (just about 90 minutes north) who runs his own blog called Cataclysm Now and he was a good sport and we had a good time! Thanks Ryan for joing us that day! We look forward to future opportunities to game.

We published an interview with the designer Craiq Besuinqe a few years ago and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/05/18/interview-with-craig-besinque-designer-of-conquest-consequence-from-gmt-games/

I also wrote a first impressions style post where I answer the question which game in the sysem do I prefer, C&C or T&T and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/05/25/first-impressions-conquest-consequence-asian-balance-of-power-1936-1945-from-gmt-games/

-Grant