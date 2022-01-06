We had this great idea that during the month of August, which is the first month of The Great War, we would play 5 or 6 games on the subject and then shoot a summary video of our thoughts after the fact. You have probably already seen our first post in this series which covered the first three games played including At Villers Cottérêts: Mons 1914 from Conflict Simulations Limited, The Lamps are Going Out 2nd Edition from Compass Games and Paths of Glory: The First World War, 1914-1918 Deluxe Edition from GMT Games. In case you missed it, here is that post. Our 2nd post in the series focused on the next three games we played including Decisive Victory 1918: Volume One – Soissons from Legion Wargames, An Attrition of Souls from Compass Games and At All Costs! The Great War in the East from Hollandspiele. You can read that post here. We now move further into the war and make more hard earned progress on our Guns of August Event. In this post, you can can see the next three games we played that included Empire at Sunrise from Hollandspiele, The Great War Tank Expansions from PSC Games and Devil Dogs: Belleau Wood 1918 from Worthington Publishing.
The Third Group – Trench Foot has Set In!
I am not going to lie. By this point in our event, I was starting to lose interest in this process. Not that the games had not been good, but simply that I felt like I was eating the same thing for each meal. The games were still engaging, as well as interesting to see each designer’s take on the subject, but I was starting to develop trench foot and felt like I was going to need some R&R….but we persevered and pushed ahead with the next three games.
Empire at Sunrise: The Great War in Asia, 1914 from Hollandspiele
I have never really heard of many games set in the Pacific Theater of World War I but in 2021 John Gorkowski’s Empire at Sunrise was one that I experienced. Empire at Sunrise deals with the struggle for control of Pacific sea lanes during the opening months of World War I. The game mainly deals with naval operations but also has some ground combat as the Germans invade Tsingtao which leads to some maneuver and land combat for a few key VP hexes. The really interesting and unique aspects of the design is the use of three different telescoping scales using three different playing surfaces on the map, representing the area around Tsingtao at six miles per hex, the fight over the Asian Pacific at 240 miles per hex, and the entire Pacific Ocean at 1,440 miles per zone. This game had a lot of really interesting things about it but I didn’t like it as much as Alexander did. I thought the naval combat seemed a bit too tough and then the ground combat was almost decided before the dice were rolled. All in all though this was a great entry into an entire theater of the war that should be gamed.
Here is a link to our video review of the game:
With our next game, we wanted to play something light with a system that we really enjoy and that was well implemented in The Great War from PSC Games. We had the Tank Expansions including Tank Expansion (2015) that has German and British tanks, Whippet Tanks Expansion (2015) and French Tanks Expansion (2018) sitting on our shelf of shame and pulled them out to get the “toy factor” with the great models.
The Great War: Tank Expansions from PSC Games
What is not to like about the Commands & Colors System? It is a fantastic yet simple system that deals well with all types of conflicts including The Great War. The various Tanks Expansions add a new element to the game as players have 1-2 massive plodding tanks that are heavily armed and armored but that move slowly across the board and can become bogged down quite easily. The Tank Expansion pack contains 6 highly detailed pre-assembled 1/100th scale World War One British and German tank models, 2 German artillery pieces and 8 crew figures. The Whippet Tanks expansion pack contains 3 Whippet tanks that can be used together with the base set and the Tank Expansion to add some more mobile but less armored units to move around the battlefield and finally the French Tanks Expansion contains 2 assembled and basic painted 1/100th scale (15mm) tank models. One each of the St. Chamond and Schneider varieties. They can be used together with the base set, the French Army, and the Tank expansion.
Our experience with the tanks was that they were best used to not attack other tanks but to focus on foot units to destroy them and score victory medals. All in all, a few very good expansions for a game that we will play at anytime.
Here is a link to our video review of the game:
Next we found probably one of my most favorite games we played to date on the subject by John Poniske and his son John, Jr., the infamous Devil Dogs: Belleau Wood 1918.
Devil Dogs: Belleau Wood 1918 from Worthington Publishing
I love Multi-Use Cards in a game and this one uses faction specific decks that can be used in several different ways. The combat system is also quite unique as hits are not calculated by a die roll and reference to a CRT but by the combat strength of the units attacking determined by the play of a card and then in what terrain the targets are hiding. The best element of the game though was having to play a card to each sector on the map without knowing what your opponent will play and then seeing how you did. Really interactive and interesting game and this one was a big hit with both of us! Although the rules were a bit challenging in their format and presentation but nothing that we couldn’t handle after a few turns into the game.
Here is a link to our video review of the game:
There you have it. A look at games 7, 8 and 9 in our Guns of August WWI Event. Thanks for following and you can look forward to the final post in this series on the final two games we played that included Red Poppies Campaign: Volume 3 Assault Artillery! from Compass Games and Europe in Turmoil from Compass Games.
-Grant
As always, great stuff! Greatly appreciate the time and dedication to wargames by the two of you. Coincidentally, 1962 marks the 50th anniversary of Barbara Tuchman’s The Guns of August.
Great idea for commemorating important anniversary!
Hey Alexander and Grant,
OF COURSE, just playing one era of war games is going to get unsettling! THAT being said, I give the two of you tons of Street Cred for seeing it through. WWI, as we have seen, could be a very diverse war… not just trenches and stepping on rats . I was sort of surprised the two of you didn’t drag out GMT’s Gallipoli, as I saw it in Alexander’s rack of games… grueling campaign. Awhile back, I invested in DECISION GAMES folio series of WWI games… “Lawrence of Arabia”, “Gaza”, and other “folio” type games…at some point you two should try them… not too many rules, easy set up and delivery. They also have folio games on the big battles… Verdun, Tannenburg, and other Eastern battles. Thanks for the patience and commitment to such a project. While, I can’t imagine you’ll commit yourself to do this again, it does bear fruit… next time try The Korean conflict, or maybe the Revolutionary War… war of 1812? I think, gamers really appreciated your long hours trying out this process… I sure did. Thanks again.
Hey Jim. We didn’t do Gallipoli because we played it and reviewed a couple of years ago. Alexander did mess around with the new rule changes on his own in anticipation of the new volume in the Rifle & Spade series called Mons 1914: The Mad Minute.
OK… fair enough. I’ll have to look up that review, IF it’s still available. By now, I’m sure, you both have played enough WWI games for a long while. At some point try the Decision Games folios…they’re pretty good for basic games.
Hi, just wondering if you guys had played Axis & Allies 1914 and if so what your thoughts were?
No we haven’t. Would love to but don’t own it. Someday. Do you like it? We enjoy A&A so I’m sure it’d go over well with us.
I bought Empire at Sunrise and wanted to like it but I didn’t.
Have you guys ever tried the sister games to Paths of Glory – Illusions of Glory (eastern front) and Pursuit of Glory (middle eastern front). I really like Illusions and am looking forward to Pursuit. Lawrence and the camels ride again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have not played the sister games but do own Illusions of Glory.
