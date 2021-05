In this video, Alexander and his wife Kelly play a game of guess the wargame after an interesting, rambling and somewhat obtuse description. Alexander ends up guessing 6 of 10 correctly and has a good time doing it. Frankly, I think that is pretty amazing, especially with the somewhat non-helpful descriptions given.

PS Grant did this with his wife Paisley using Alexander’s collection. But you will have to wait to see how that turns out sometime soon.

-Grant