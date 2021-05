We started a new series called Basic Training this year where we will choose a game and do a series of short videos discussing the various elements of the game and showing you how to play. The videos will also discuss some strategic considerations for players. This first series with cover Labyrinth: The War on Terror, 2001-? designed by Volko Ruhnke and published by GMT Games. This first episode will focus on Card play and the makeup of the deck.

-Grant