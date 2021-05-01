Breakthrough: Cambrai is a two player game simulating the British assault to breach the “Hindenburg Line” between November 20 and December 3, 1917. One player controls the British forces, the other the German forces. The object of the game is to control a certain number of areas on the map or, for the British, to exit units off the map into certain perimeter zones. An area-movement game which uses impulse mechanics (where players alternate “mini-turns”) similar to popular games like Breakout: Normandy and Monty’s Gamble: Market Garden. The impulse nature of the game means little or no down time for each player while waiting for the other to complete a move or attack.

-Grant