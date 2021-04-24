Generals, Marshals and Tacticians is the 5th expansion for GMT’s Commands & Colors Napoleonics game system and includes 18 historical scenarios of which a number of the scenarios focus on the engagements of the French army of 1813 against the Russian, Austrian and Prussian armies around Leipzig. The expansion also introduces a brand new deck of Tactician cards. The Commands & Colors Napoleonics game system allows players to effectively portray epic Napoleonic battles, as well as smaller historical actions.

-Grant