The Conquerors: Alexander the Great uses a new system for the time when the game was designed in 2006 that gives the players a feel for the era and the problems of campaigning therein. For one, there are no turns. Play keeps going until the Macedonian Player wins or Alexander dies. And winning, for the Macedonian Player, is no easy feat. Yes, his armies are mighty, but Alexander is a game in which the player must not just win battles, but also overcome the logistics of campaigning … building armies, getting them to where they’re needed, understanding battle fatigue and weariness, dealing with personalities, and adapting to the society you are trying to seize.

-Grant