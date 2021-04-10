A Time for Trumpets is a battalion level game of the Battle of the Bulge. The game system incorporates a number of concepts from two highly playable games on the same subject: Bitter Woods by The Avalon Hill Game Company and the iconic battalion level Wacht am Rhein from SPI in 1977.

We posted an interview with the game’s designer Bruno Sinigaglio on the blog a few years ago and if you are interested you can read that here: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/05/21/interview-with-bruno-sinigaglio-designer-of-a-time-for-trumpets-the-battle-of-the-bulge-december-1944-from-gmt-games/

-Grant