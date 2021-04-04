Combat Commander: Pacific is a card-driven board game covering tactical infantry combat in the Pacific Theater of World War II. CC:P‘s main theme is the addition of three new factions to the Combat Commander family:

Imperial Japan

the Pacific US – with a strong emphasis on the US Marine Corps

the Pacific Commonwealth – focusing on Indian and ANZAC forces

CC:P is a stand alone game in the card-driven Combat Commander game series. While utilizing Combat Commander: Europe‘s basic rules, CC:P includes numerous rule tweaks and additions in order to more accurately portray tactical warfare as experienced by the participants in and around the Pacific and Indian Oceans. This slightly ramps up the complexity of the Combat Commander series while at the same time imparting a bit more depth and realism.

-Grant