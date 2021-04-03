World War Zed: USA from White Dog Games is a fun and light game focused on the inevitable Zombie outbreak in the United States. This game is a solitaire design that places the player in the role of the leader of the United States against an outbreak of Zombies – called “Zeds” in the game. The

This solitaire game pits you as the leader of the United States against an outbreak of Zombies or similar – called “Zeds” in the game. The player has to manage population centers, farmlands, refugees and the scientific and military response to the outbreak. The game map depicts the continental USA divided into 20 Regions from New York to California. Game tracks on the map monitor food supplies, your remaining Production Points, and the DEFCON level among others. It is a light and fun game that plays in about an hour and also has some optional rules that can be added in the various scenarios to change the game.

-Grant