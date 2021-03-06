All Bridges Burning, which is Volume X in the COIN Series from GMT Games that deals with insurrection and irregular combat, recreates the political and military affairs of the Finnish Civil War in a three player format. The Reds seek to stage a working class revolt and then hold onto their gains, while the White Senate forces seek to reassert control. A third, non-violent Social Democratic faction fights for the survival of moderate leftism and political reform. All three factions must keep the national sentiment conciliatory enough for a post-conflict settlement and national independence. In addition, the non-player powers of Germany and Russia offer military assistance to the Senate and the Reds, respectively. Excessive foreign involvement, however, could quash the dream of Finnish independence and prompt a collective loss for all three player factions.

-Grant