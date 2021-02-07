Versailles 1919, created by designers Mark Herman and Geoff Engelstein, allows you to experience the end of World War I and the armistice that is being negotiated in the Treaty of Versailles as one of the four leaders with a national agenda that must be satisfied. As one of the Big Four, you sit in a conference room gaining influence on the issues present in the room. Hovering in the waiting room sit other issues and personages who are waiting their turn to make their case to meet regional aspirations such as self-determination.

-Grant