Red Winter is a two player historical game which simulates the unusual battle at Tolvajärvi at a rarely gamed scale: company sized combat units and 90 minute game turns. Players assume the roles of the Russian and Finnish commanders, controlling the actions of Finnish ski infantry, Russian heavy machine gun companies, mortars, tanks, anti-tank guns, and other combat units. A desperate battle for territory and survival is about to be waged across a bleak and snowy landscape of forests, swamps, and frozen lakes.
-Grant
Alexander,
Appreciate the game review. I’ve always had a keen interest in Pre-Poland WWII conflicts. I’m a HUGE fan of the Spanish Civil war, and have studied “some” on the Russo-Finnish War… very clever guerrilla fighters the FINNS. Look up the ambush that took down a whole Russian tank column… so interesting. That board looks AMAZING! I know both these subjects are NOT ones a lot of history books cover in depth, but I think you and Grant would find the challenges presented to be very intriguing, not so straight forward. Great work as usual.
