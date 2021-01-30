You asked for it (well, even if you didn’t ask for it you are going to get it)! Our 2020 Rambling Retrospective video where we simply share our stream of consciousness about the year that was 2020, gaming in general, our favorite games from the year (even though we didn’t play as much) and our sorrow over the fact that we didn’t attend any Conventions! Enjoy.
-Grant
Love your reviews. Just as you said it is a bit of rambling but it feels genuine that way and it comes across conversational not a lecture. Love how you play through a game and give the review on it and talk about how the game felt for both players. Congrats on the award!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You guys missed some of my favorites of the year. Wings of the Motherland – long time since we’ve seen much in this series, and wow did they deliver with that title. Also released in this series was Buffalo Wings, but I think that didnt ship until Jan ’21. I am so excited for the upcoming Tiger Wings, which will cover early ww2 China.
ASL also rates top notch with its release of Red Factories, which was played heavily in my house. Yes the fighting in the Martin Ovens of Red October feels significantly different than Barrikady fighting of Red Barricades. ASL also so the release of Croix De Guerre with an additional historical campaign Dinnate covering early war fighting against the French. Haven’t dug into that yet, but it looks excellent.
LikeLike
Speaking of solo games, have either of you played “Devil Boats” by Compass games yet? I’m currently playing it, I would like to know your take on it.
By the way, you guys are the best. You two got me back into wargaming, keep up the good work. Stay honest and real and you will keep growing. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have not. We need to get a copy soon. It does look really good.
LikeLike