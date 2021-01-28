We have hit the HUGE milestone of 10,000 YouTube Subscribers and we want to thank all those that have followed along on our journey! We are giving away games and all you have to do is comment on the below video on YouTube and tell us what games you would like to be entered into a drawing for. That is it! We will ship anywhere. ANYWHERE! (maybe with the exception of the North or South Poles and we would probably work something out if that is the case!)

The Giveaway will be open until February 15th at which time we will enter all names identified for each game into a random generator and choose who gets each game. We hope to have them all shipped out by the end of February.

On behalf of both Alexander and myself, we want to thank you all for your support and for your continual reading and consuming of our blog and YouTube content. We consider this a community and we know that we have at least 10,000 friends (well maybe less if you remove all of the Bots) and would love to meet each and everyone of you someday at a Con.

-Grant