We have hit the HUGE milestone of 10,000 YouTube Subscribers and we want to thank all those that have followed along on our journey! We are giving away games and all you have to do is comment on the below video on YouTube and tell us what games you would like to be entered into a drawing for. That is it! We will ship anywhere. ANYWHERE! (maybe with the exception of the North or South Poles and we would probably work something out if that is the case!)
The Giveaway will be open until February 15th at which time we will enter all names identified for each game into a random generator and choose who gets each game. We hope to have them all shipped out by the end of February.
On behalf of both Alexander and myself, we want to thank you all for your support and for your continual reading and consuming of our blog and YouTube content. We consider this a community and we know that we have at least 10,000 friends (well maybe less if you remove all of the Bots) and would love to meet each and everyone of you someday at a Con.
-Grant
Congrats on hitting 10,000 guys! Your videos have helped me get into these type of games even more. Hoping you take a look at upcoming GMT games, Dominant Species: Marine and Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Frank. Dominant Species: Marine will definitely hit the table once we get a copy as will the solo game Mr. President. Lots of GREAT gaming ahead for 2021!
LikeLike
You guys are great. The game I’d like is Gmts Pendragon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Derek. You will have to comment in the video to be included in the draw. Thanks.
LikeLike
Congrats on the milestone!! Always look forward to the latest from TPA and really enjoy all that you guys contribute to the hobby!
I would like like to win the 2nd Edition Upgrade Kit for “Fire in the Lake”!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
David. You will have to comment in the video to be entered. Thanks.
LikeLike
Congratulations on sticking to it – you have more patience than I do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great achievement! I love your dedication and passion. I am observing your blog since the beginning, those early articles were so much needed and a great novelty. Now these are more Videos but I hope you still do some strategy analysis like for Combat Commander!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will get back to some of that type of articles and stuff. Just have been very busy at work and at home and have not had the chance to write as much over the past several months. Thanks for what you do as well for the hobby as I appreciate your great articles as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Outstanding vid, Frank. Keep it up. It’s great to have community. S & T Felix/Zama would be choice. Thanks, Mel.
LikeLike
Congratz on your milestone fellas – outstanding!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done on the 10000 miestone guys keep it up always look forward to your post’s Crusader Kingdoms would be my choice cheers
Ian
LikeLike
Hey GUYS,
SERIOUS CONGRATS on your 10,000th… Hell, I thought you already collected that award… along with Gr o g n a r d of the year(spellcheck!!!!!).
I’ve been playing CoH, Awakening the bear, for a little while now…. would LOVE the firefight generator.
LikeLike
I’ve had a great curiosity about the OST system… how it compares with CoH… would love to try OST 2 and the expansion. Thanks again for being so generous.
LikeLike
Caught your interview with David not so long ago.
Own Castle Iter, but am really interested in Undaunted North Africa… love the mechanics
LikeLike
Caught For What Remains, when it went on KSer, but didn’t have the cash… would love to see how it works… big fanboy of DVG games.
LikeLike
I don’t play THAT MANY space games, but I do own TI3 (all expansions), Alone, Gears of War, John Carter of Mars, and Space 1889… would love to see how this one plays.
LikeLike
Hi guys… I’ve been collecting/playing ACW games since AH’s Gettysburg and Chancellerville back in the late 1960’s… how have the mechanics changed? Always an interesting question… would love to try South Mountain.
LikeLike
Grant, when you talked about the solo mode to Crusader Kingdoms, my interest was peaked. I own Crusaders from Columbia, which plays well… would love to try this system as well.
LikeLike
OH BOY… I guess you guys must be sick of me by now… trust me… only one more…OK, I own A LOT of East Front games. Currently my favs come down to Combat Infantry (east front), PanzerBlitz, Warfighter, and Rifles in the Ardennes… I’m curious about Ostkrieg… would like to try it.
LikeLike
WHEW!
Gotta say… pretty dammed exciting…
Got fingers crossed on OST 2/ CoH firefight generator and Undaunted North Africa… AGAIN… thanks for doing this… we all know games are expensive… *** Just a nod to a game I received from KSer… a card game called Way of the Samurai from ALONE Games… Samurai vs Samurai solo game that REALLY works! Lots of different options, easy rule set… top quality production quality.
LikeLike
Hi Guys….as a proud member of one of the 10,000, very happy that you are recognized for your hard work by your popularity. Well done. Look forward to more video’s and your next 10K subscribers. BTW, very generous for the giveaway….unnecessary but truly appreciated.
My choice….Norway 1940
LikeLike