Twin Peaks is the sixth installment in the Great Battles of the American Civil War Series published by GMT Games. Twin Peaks contains two full battles including:

Cedar Mountain – August 9th, 1862. With the Peninsular Campaign winding down, Gen. Robert E. Lee sent Maj. Gens. Stonewall Jackson and A.P. Hill to attack Maj. Gen. John Pope’s new Federal Army of Virginia with 27,000 troops. Gen. John Pope, hoping to draw attention away from Maj. Gen. George McClellan’s withdrawal from the Peninsula, moved against the rail junction at Gordonsville, Va. Stonewall Jackson found USA Maj. Gen. Nathaniel Banks’s division isolated. Jackson crossed the Rapidan River to engage. Pope ordered Brig. Gen. Franz Sigel’s division to unite with Banks’s forces on high ground near Cedar Run, seven miles south of the town of Culpeper.

South Mountain – September 14th, 1862. After the CSA success at Second Bull Run Gen. Robert E. Lee believed the demoralized USA armies could not respond to any bold action. Thusly, he planned a campaign to raid Maryland and Pennsylvania and to threaten Washington D.C. itself. Once again Lee confidently divided his army to both move north and neutralize the large Union garrison at Harper’s Ferry.

