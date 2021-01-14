Crusader Kingdoms is a hand management game set in the 2nd Crusade era, in which up to 4 players control the main Christian or Muslim kingdoms of Outremer. Each turn players receive a variable number of cards that can be troops, events or response cards, and playing in alternate rounds they use them to try to expand their realm. The winner is the player controlling more areas at the end of the game.

The game does includes a solo engine, and a two-player cooperative variant and plays in around 1 hour with the solo version playing in 30 minutes.

-Grant