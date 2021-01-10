The Men of Iron Tri-Pack is a large box game that includes the first three games in the Men of Iron Series from GMT Games including Men of Iron, Infidel and Blood & Roses, plus the Battle of Agincourt from C3i Magazine #22. This box is huge and heavy and is probably one of the greatest values in wargaming as there are three games and the box is packed full to the brim with counters, maps and player aids.

We really enjoyed our foray into the series and would love to continue playing the rest of the over scenarios.

In case you are interested, we hosted a post with a short introduction and explanation of an interesting Chit-Pull Variant for the game created by Francisco Gradaille. You can read that post at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/09/24/men-of-iron-series-from-gmt-games-variant-chit-pull-system-from-francisco-gradaille/

-Grant