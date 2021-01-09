Crusader Kingdoms is a hand management game set in the 2nd Crusade era, in which up to 4 players control the main Christian or Muslim kingdoms of Outremer. Each turn players receive a variable number of cards that can be troops, events or response cards, and playing in alternate rounds they use them to try to expand their realm. The winner is the player controlling more areas at the end of the game.
The game does includes a solo engine, and a two-player cooperative variant and plays in around 1 hour with the solo version playing in 30 minutes.
-Grant
Grant,
My wife and bank manager have both banned me from watching your unboxing so!
Classic game that you’ve sold me on!
It may be a Valentines gift ( to myself!!!)
Happy new year!!
Mike
Despertaferres.Wordpress.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check out my review and playthrough videos on YouTube as well. Sorry for the trouble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definately! Keep up the good work!!!!!
LikeLike