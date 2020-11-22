Storms of Steel is the second stand-alone title in the best selling Conflict of Heroes Series. Each game in the series uses the same core rules system, so it’s easy to advance from one game to the next. Conflict of Heroes is a tactical war game of platoon-sized engagements, with each counter representing a squad of infantry, a crewed gun, or a vehicle. The engagements are presented as firefights with different objectives. During a firefight, players use their army’s units to fight for these objectives, which are worth victory points.

-Grant