Napoleon Returns 1815 is Worthington’s first game using an action point/battle card system. They’ve combined several ideas into one fast playing game of Napoleon’s 1815 Waterloo Campaign. With fewer than 20 pieces on the board, strategic movement based on action point allocation, and a unique twist on a classic battle card system, the game plays in under 90 minutes. The game is playable by 2 to 3 players and several games can be played in an evening.

-Grant