Brief Border Wars is a quadrigame or set of four mini-games on short border conflicts of the 20th and 21st century, using a card-driven system that models the chaotic, stop-and-start nature of these impromptu wars.
The four conflicts included:
- El Salvador vs. Honduras, 1969
- The Turkish invasion of Cyprus, 1974
- China vs. Vietnam, 1979
- Israel vs. Hezbollah, southern Lebanon, 2006
We also did an interview with the designer Brian Train and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/02/17/interview-with-brian-train-designer-of-brief-border-wars-from-compass-games/
-Grant