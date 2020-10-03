Brief Border Wars is a quadrigame or set of four mini-games on short border conflicts of the 20th and 21st century, using a card-driven system that models the chaotic, stop-and-start nature of these impromptu wars.

The four conflicts included:

El Salvador vs. Honduras, 1969

The Turkish invasion of Cyprus, 1974

China vs. Vietnam, 1979

Israel vs. Hezbollah, southern Lebanon, 2006

We also did an interview with the designer Brian Train and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/02/17/interview-with-brian-train-designer-of-brief-border-wars-from-compass-games/

-Grant