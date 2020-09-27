We have now played all of the volumes in the Commands & Colors Series designed by Richard Borg and have put together this ranking video where we each share our favorites in the system. Since the video was shot in June, a new volume in the series has been released called The Jacobite Rebellion from Compass Games and we have yet to play it so this video is already out of date.
-Grant
Fantastic video. I love Memoir ‘44 and I own all of Napoloeonics (haven’t played a game yet). Based on your review of Red Alert I ordered it from PSC’s sale yesterday. I have also preordered Samurai Battles. You have me thinking about Tricorne as well. I’ll bet if the gave the ACW the Napoloeonics treatment it would sell like crazy. Maybe something with naval or air combat.
