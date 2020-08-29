Stellar Horizons is a brand new game fresh off of Kickstarter from Compass Games. The game is absolutely gorgeous and the production value is the best I have seen from Compass Games. Stellar Horizons is a “build your own space program” game in which you lead one of seven Earth factions to explore and develop our solar system. Designed by a real-life space engineer with a PhD in long-duration spaceflight from MIT, Stellar Horizons is intended to be a plausible representation of the first steps of humanity towards the stars between 2030 and 2169, with each turn representing a year of time. You control your faction’s space program, outposts, and fleets spanning across the solar system, although you also have some influence over your faction’s politics back home on Earth as space development becomes more important.

The game includes short co-operative and competitive scenarios lasting an hour or more, and campaigns lasting a day up to about a full weekend for experienced players. Up to seven players can play at a time and the game is most fun with at least two, but there are also one-player scenarios, and the campaigns are highly suited for solo play.

-Grant