Okinawa! is a two-player game recreating the land, sea, and air struggle for the possession of the Japanese island of Okinawa during the end of World War II from April to June 1945. The game covers the land battle for possession of Okinawa (focusing on the more military relevant southern part), and the concomitant air and naval struggle around it. On land you have Marine and Army regiments, tanks and amphibious tanks, Japanese forces that run the gamut between highly experienced machine gun battalions to raw conscripts. At sea Carriers, battleships, Navy and Marine air groups, Japanese Kamikazes, and even Yamato’s last sorties. Even the Commonwealth makes an appearance with Task Force 57, the British Pacific Fleet.

-Grant