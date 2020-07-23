While in quarantine, we were contacted by Harold Buchanan who does a podcast called Harold on Games, to participate in a recorded audio interview for his show. Alexander and I jumped at the chance and set it up to discuss all things wargames.

Topics discussed included how we got started in wargames and with the blog/channel, our favorite stories of interaction with fans, rules, wargamer characteristics, how we feel about the need to put out content, what games we are playing, and much more. I hope you enjoy the conversation and add Harold on Games to your regular listening/content consuming. Thanks again Harold for the opportunity!

Here is a link to the podcast: https://soundcloud.com/harold-buchanan/five-pack-25-players-aid

-Grant