We love the Commands and Colors System and finally got around to playing Tricorne from Compass Games. Some really interesting rules regarding morale that leads to a thematic system. We really had a good time with this one and feel like it is a very good representation of 16th and 17th century warfare.

If you are interested, Alexander posted a written review on our blog and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/03/19/i-shall-be-ready-to-receive-the-misled-with-tenderness-and-mercy-a-review-of-cc-tricorne-from-compass-games/

-Grant