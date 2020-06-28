We love the Commands and Colors System and finally got around to playing Tricorne from Compass Games. Some really interesting rules regarding morale that leads to a thematic system. We really had a good time with this one and feel like it is a very good representation of 16th and 17th century warfare.
If you are interested, Alexander posted a written review on our blog and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/03/19/i-shall-be-ready-to-receive-the-misled-with-tenderness-and-mercy-a-review-of-cc-tricorne-from-compass-games/
-Grant
I have just recently discovered Tricorne. I was surprised how thematic it is and how well mechanically (flags and rally checks) for the epoch. It slowly becomes my second-most-favorite-C&C game. Ancients still holds first place…
Tricorne is my go-to C&C title. Not only is it very thematic, it’s just plain fun to see that ‘lowly’ Provincial or Militia unit stand up to those elite units – or run away. Some might call that too random but to me it captures a real essence of battles from the period.
