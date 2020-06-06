About a week or two into quarantine and we decided to try and reach out to a few designers and do video interviews to discuss their ongoing projects. Gregory M. Smith is a very prolific solo game designer and one of our good friends. We sat down with him for about 45 minutes and he talked about several projects including his recent release Amerika Bomber as well as upcoming designs including Imperial Tide, Spitfire Ace and Defending America. Enjoy. Although I did the interview on my iPhone so it features only my forehead…

-Grant