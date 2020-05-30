Next War: Korea is Game #1 in GMT’s Next War Series, and allows players to fight a near future war on the Korean peninsula. In this updated and improved version of the previously-released Crisis: Korea 1995, players have access to virtually all military assets of North and South Korea, as well as large forces from the USA and the PRC. The integrated, easy to learn air-land combat system allows for unit efficiency, armor effects, light infantry, attack helicopters, Close Air Support, Cruise Missiles, and the particularly tough terrain of Korea. Warning: This series is not an introductory wargame and is fairly involved and complex.

*This reprint edition will include all known errata (including counters) as well as updated counters for the US, Chinese, Russian, and Japanese Orders of Battle. The map will change slightly as they bring both the bridging rules from Next War: India-Pakistan back to this game, which necessitates noting which hex sides can’t be bridged, as well as defining Beaches and Invasion Hexes a la Next War: Taiwan. The Series Rules and Player Aid Cards will be brought up to the latest standards, and, of course, the Game Specific Rules were changed to incorporate all of the above.

