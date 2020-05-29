Voting is now open for the 2019 Charles S. Roberts Awards for Excellence in the Conflict Simulation Game Industry. These awards have been annually given to board, computer games and individuals for excellence in the design, development, and production of war or conflict simulations of historical, hypothetical, science fiction, or fantasy conflicts.
Eligible games and publications are those released in the calendar year 2019 and for the Clausewitz Hall of Fame award, any individual who has made significant contributions to the wargame industry who has not been previously awarded.
This year’s categories are:
Milieu Awards
Best Ancients to Pre-Napoleonic Era Board Wargame
Best Napoleonic Era Board Wargame
Best Post-Napoleonic to Pre-World War 2 Era Board Wargame
Best World War 2 Era Board Wargame
Best Post-WW2, Cold War, & Hypothetical Era Board Wargame
Best Science-Fiction or Fantasy Board Wargame
Format Awards
Best Solitaire/Cooperative Board Wargame
Best Magazine Board Wargame
Best Amateur / Print-and-Play Board Wargame
Best Postcard/Small format Board Wargame
Best Expansion or Supplement for an Existing Board Wargame
Best Board Wargame Playing Components
Best Board Wargame Map Graphics
Best Board Wargame Rules
Best Original Box Cover Art
Computer Gaming Awards
Best Pre-20th Century Era Computer Wargame
Best Modern Era Computer Wargame
Best Science-Fiction or Fantasy Computer Wargame
Best Computer Wargame Expansion or Update
Best Computer Wargame Graphics
Best Board Wargame Computer Assist Module
Publication Awards
Best Professional Wargame Magazine
Best Amateur Game Magazine
Best Historical or Scenario Article
Best Game Review or Analysis
Overall Awards
Best Board Wargame of the Year
James F Dunnigan Award for Playability and Design
Clausewitz Award HALL OF FAME
You can decide by voting at https://charlieawards.wordpress.com